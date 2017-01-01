No smiles now. All lightness of being has been chased away by bone-deep exhaustion. Drizzle has turned patches of the hiking trail in the Tongariro Forest to slop.

Welcome to day five, the day the fun died.

Coordination has deserted one of the group of teenage girls. She falls again, wrestles with her pack, regains her feet, trudges on. Tears sting her eyes.

Not far now, says one of the girls. An encouraging word can be a lifeline.

Alex Nixon, head of sport at Woodford House: “Resilience is the big thing I think the girls get out of a course like this.”

Robert Solomone, principal of Alfriston College: “Pushing yourself when you are outside your comfort zone, that’s when you get to know yourself.”

The Herald followed three students each from Woodford, a decile-10 school on the leafy fringe of Havelock North, and from Alfriston, a decile-two school in Manukau, on their journey through a five-day course that can change lives.

It is run by Hillary Outdoors from its base on the volcanic plateau. The Alfriston group are seniors studying outdoor education. It is the first time students from the school have been here and it’s been made possible by the school’s decision to foot the bill.

It’s money well spent for Solomone. “The fastest way I have seen young people develop character and the qualities to be a good leader is by being in the outdoors. Leadership to me is about service and about setting strong examples, especially when the going gets tough.”

Woodford sends students each year. Leadership, group cohesion, connection with the outdoors are boxes it ticks, says Nixon. “You can learn about it in the classroom, get told about teamwork and leadership, but until you get out there it’s just not real.”

The challenges aren’t always physical. “You have your abseiling and kayaking but it might be voicing an opinion. You never know with a programme like Hillary Outdoors what might faze them.”

Everybody gets found out.

After a night sleeping rough, the end of the hike and the end of the programme for these Woodford students is just around the bend. There will be hot showers. The first lick of euphoria is quelled by instructor Allan Carpenter, who calls for quiet. “Fantastic, the road to the centre is just ahead,” he says, and then he adds a “but” …

The group separated on the hike. “We went 20 minutes without seeing you,” says Carpenter. “I’m a little disappointed for that to happen at the end of the trip.” Disappointed. The word hits home. The point is made but not laboured and soon the group is marching towards the centre, singing as they go.

Phobias have been exposed, resolve tested. “There are highlights and lowlights, and those lowlights make the highlights even better,” says Carpenter. “The things they learn here can change them for life.”