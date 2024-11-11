Hīkoi organisers have advised this is not a legitimate request.

“Police advise that people are cautious about any online requests for money from unknown entities,” said a police spokesperson.

Hundreds of people took part in Hīkoi mō te Tiriti on Monday in Kawakawa, as part of the Northland leg of the journey. Photo / Denise Piper

One of the motives behind the hīkoi is to protest the Act party’s Treaty Principles Bill.

The bill, advocated for by Act, seeks to clarify the principles of the Treaty so they can be more clearly interpreted in legislation. The hīkoi group is marching to Parliament in a bid to prevent the bill from advancing.

Hundreds of people gathered throughout the country on Monday to start the journey.

Police monitored a group of vehicles that travelled through Northland from Kaitāia to Whangārei, as well as gatherings of several hundred people at locations in Kaitāia, Kaeo, Kawakawa and Whangarei.

They also observed a group of 250-300 people that gathered in Whanganui today. No incidents of note were reported and the group dispersed soon after.

“Another gathering in Invercargill attracted approximately 200 people, with no issues reported,” said a police spokesperson.

“Police have been engaging regularly with the organisers of Hīkoi mō te Tiriti over the past several weeks, with a strong focus from organisers to hold a peaceful event, and from police’s point of view, to ensure people’s safety.”

Motorists are advised to expect some disruption to roads, highways and main cities along the hīkoi route.

“Police is working with NZTA, Auckland Transport, and local councils on traffic management to help ensure public safety and minimal disruption to the community.”







