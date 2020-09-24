Hikers discover collapsed man sprawled across Coromandel track

A man is rescued in steep Coromandel terrain after being found by trampers lying on a track. Photo / Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A man has been rescued after being found by a group of hikers collapsed on a Coromandel track.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to the rugged Pinnacles in the Coromandel Forest Park to winch a man to safety on Wednesday afternoon after he was discovered lying across a trail in desperate need of help.

The man, in his 50s, had been in the steep bush terrain for four days prior to being found.

The hiking party were able to raise the alarm.

A local search and rescue team and the rescue helicopter were sent to the man's aid.

An intensive care paramedic was winched down to the remote scene where a land-based rescue team had met up with the trampers to help the stricken man.

He was airlifted to North Shore Hospital for further medical care, said the Philips Search and Rescue Trust.