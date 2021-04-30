Hiker rescued from Tongariro Crossing after injuring knee

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is one of the top bucket-list hikes for many New Zealanders and international travellers. Photo / File

A hiker has been rescued from near freezing conditions along the Tongariro Crossing after injuring their knee during a group hike.

Police confirmed about 8.30pm tonight an individual with a minor knee injury had required assistance to complete the final leg of the track.

"Police and LandSar staff assisted the person who is now off the track and okay," a police spokesperson said.

The injured hiker was in a group of four hikers. An emergency call was made about 6.45pm.

Police media did not know where on the mountain the tramping party was when the call was made or whether they had shelter.

Rescuers had made their way to the injured individual by 8pm on the remote alpine crossing in Tongariro National Park.

It is unclear how the person was injured.

It is currently 6 degrees in the Tongariro National Park, but the track's 1100-metre elevation regularly drops below freezing.