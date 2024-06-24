Highlanders attack coach, and former player, Kendrick Lynn has joined Los Pumas as an assistant coach. Photo / Photosport

Tokoroa-born St Peter’s School Cambridge alumnus Kendrick “Kenny” Lynn has been announced assistant coach for the Argentinian national rugby team, Los Pumas.

The 37-game Highlanders representative (2009-2012) returned to the franchise as an attack coach in 2024 after spending his late playing and early coaching years with Lyon in France.

“When I returned from France my intention was always to see out my contract with the Highlanders, but an opportunity to coach at the international level has always been a personal goal of mine,” Lynn said.

“I am delighted to be taking up the role with the Pumas but obviously disappointed I will not be carrying on with the Highlanders.

“I hugely appreciate everything this organisation has done for me. I’ve loved this season and look forward to watching the team in the next few years.”

Lynn joins head coach Felipe Contepomi and his staff ahead of the July Internationals where Los Pumas face France and Uruguay.

Fellow New Zealander Brad Mooar joined the coaching team in March but will no longer be involved for personal reasons.

Lynn takes Mooar’s place and will work alongside former Pumas Andrés Bordoy and Juan Martín Fernández Lobbe.

“We’re proud of Kenny and his appointment as a coach for the Pumas. We will certainly miss him in our coaching team; however, it’s natural, for both players and coaches, to strive for a national team,” Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said.

“We wish Kenny, Becs and the kids the very best on their next adventure.”

An announcement about a replacement will be made later this year ahead of the 2025 season.

Former Pumas’ first five-eighth Contepomi took over from Australian Michael Cheika, after October’s World Cup third-place play-off loss, and these will be his first tests in charge.

A familiar face joins Lynn in Highlanders outside back Martin Bogado. This will be Bogado’s second year in the Argentine squad.