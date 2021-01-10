Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Hidden clues may tell us about Alpine Fault's next big rupture

5 minutes to read

Geologists have gained rich insights into earthquake behaviour from a section of Marlborough's Kekerengu Fault that ruptured in November 2016. Photo / Julian Thomson

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

A discovery made in the wake of 2016's Kaikoura Earthquake could help scientists better understand how the big-risk Alpine Fault may unravel.

The Alpine Fault, which runs about 600km up the western side of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.