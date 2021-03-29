Here comes the rain: Front set to hit North Island, bringing thunderstorms and heavy showers

Batten down the hatches - heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit parts of the North Island today and tomorrow.

A front is slowly moving over the North Island today bringing showers turning to heavy showers later this afternoon and evening.

There are heavy rain watches in place for Northland from 11am today and Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō and Taihape starts from 1pm and a risk of thunderstorms later today. The heavy rain watches are set for 24 hours.

Taranaki's heavy rain watch is in place from now until 12pm tomorrow.

Auckland is also likely to get heavy showers, with only a low risk of thunderstorms.

MetService shift meteorologist Dan Corrigan said it was going to be wet for most places in the North Island today and tomorrow.

Hamilton was the wettest place this morning collecting 36mm of rain between 5am and 7am. However, he said this would move to the northern and central North Island later today.

Meanwhile the South Island remains relatively dry with a few showers on the West Coast and some rain in Nelson and Marlborough later in the day.

"The real story for the weather is what is going on in the North Island."

The slow-moving front bringing the wet weather to the North Island will continue hovering on Wednesday before easing on Thursday.

"There is still going to be a few showers around going into Friday and a southerly change moves up the country," Corrigan said.

"It's a wet lead-up to the Easter weekend."

While it was still quite far out to give an accurate picture of the weather for Easter, early signs were there would be finer more settled weather by Easter Sunday.