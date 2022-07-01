A C-130 Hercules made an emergency landing at Whenuapai Air Force Base this afternoon after a technical problem with an engine. Photo / Darren Masters

A C-130 Hercules made an emergency landing at Whenuapai Air Force Base this afternoon after a technical problem with an engine. Photo / Darren Masters

A C-130 Hercules has made an emergency landing at Whenuapai Air Force Base in Auckland this afternoon after an engine had to be shut down.

The incident unfolded just before 3pm.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ services scrambled to the base as a precaution.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokeswoman said the emergency landing related to a "technical problem with an engine".

"During a flight by one of our C-130 Hercules today, a technical problem with an engine was detected. The engine was shut down as a precautionary measure and the aircraft landed safely.

"Fire and Emergency NZ and NZ police were called as per procedure.

"The problem is now being investigated."

Fenz would not provide any details as staff were currently taking strike action.

Police initially referred media queries to Fenz, before confirming they had responded following a request from Fenz for other emergency services to be on standby.

Neither police nor Fenz would confirm how many personnel or emergency vehicles attended the incident.