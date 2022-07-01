Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Exclusive: Revealed - NZ Ministry of Defence buying recon drones in $100m project

5 minutes to read
13 June 2022 | A 15-year-old boy is being hailed in Ukraine for stealthy aerial reconnaissance work he did to help the Ukrainian army. Video / AP

13 June 2022 | A 15-year-old boy is being hailed in Ukraine for stealthy aerial reconnaissance work he did to help the Ukrainian army. Video / AP

By
George Block

Reporter, NZ Herald

The Ministry of Defence has quietly launched a project to acquire tens of millions of dollars worth of drones for potential use in combat by New Zealand armed forces.

Military procurement documents viewed by the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.