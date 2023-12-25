Herald Summer Photo Competition: Day one entries

Jumping into summer - Arthur Burt, Holly McLeod and Fred McLeod. Photo / Katherine Clark

The Herald Summer Photo Competition has developed into a holiday tradition over its 20-year-plus history.

And this year’s contest is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

We’re inviting readers to enter their favourite holiday snaps over the summer break: pictures that record you and yours enjoying Christmas festive fun, messing around in or on the water, or just kicking back, relaxing and soaking up some sunshine.

Image 1 of 10 : Emily J is the Mermaid in black sand! Photo / Harriet

Whatever it is that floats your boat, tickles your fancy or catches your eye, take a picture and send it in to be in to win one of three Canon cameras.

There is no magic formula, style or theme - just send in images that depict the typical things Kiwis get up to during the festive summer holidays.

You could be fishing, surfing, playing cricket, swimming, jumping, camping, tramping, eating, drinking, sleeping or dancing.

The only criteria is fun, and that it makes for a great picture.

Over the years, we’ve had some cracking shots that still ring out above the norm.

Your challenge is to do the same and reach the bar that’s been set so high by our previous winners.

So grab your phone, camera or even a box brownie and get snapping.

As long as you can email your picture, we’ll put it into the mix and judge it against your peers.

Entries close on January 17, 2024, with the winners announced the following week.

Enter now at www.nzherald.co.nz/photocomp.