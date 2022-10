New Zealand Herald Morning quiz: October 24 NZ Herald 23 Oct, 2022 04:00 PM Quick Read Save share Jim Carrey and Téa Leoni starred as the title characters in a 2005 remake of what 1997 film? Photo / Getty Images

Jim Carrey and Téa Leoni starred as the title characters in a 2005 remake of what 1997 film? Photo / Getty Images