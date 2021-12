New Zealand Herald morning quiz: December 6 5 Dec, 2021 04:00 PM Quick Read American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken had a 2003 hit with his cover of what Simon & Garfunkel song? Photo / NZME

American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken had a 2003 hit with his cover of what Simon & Garfunkel song? Photo / NZME

NZ Herald