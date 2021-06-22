Voyager 2021 media awards
Helicopter searching for father and son near Mt Cook after safety beacon activation

A helicopter is flying out to assist a father and son who've activated a search and rescue beacon in a rugged Mt Cook area. Photo / Justine Tyerman

By: Tim Cronshaw

A helicopter is flying out to assist a father and son who've activated a search and rescue beacon in a rugged Mt Cook area.

Maritime NZ's Rescue Co-ordination Centre was alerted to the call-out at about 12.40pm.

A spokesman said the pair were hunting in the Landsborough Valley area.

He said they were unaware at 2pm if there were any injuries.

A second helicopter is being prepared which will have the alpine cliff rescue team on board.