A helicopter is being sent to rescue an injured mountain biker following an accident in a remote part of Kaiteriteri in the South Island.
A police spokeswoman said police were notified of an injured mountain biker in the mountain bike park near Kahu Close just after 12:30pm.
"A helicopter is en route to transport them to hospital due to the remote location," she said.
Kaiteriteri is a town and seaside resort in the Tasman Region and the main gateway to the Abel Tasman National Park.
There are no further details at this stage, the spokeswoman said.