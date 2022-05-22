Nelson Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Supplied

A helicopter is being sent to rescue an injured mountain biker following an accident in a remote part of Kaiteriteri in the South Island.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of an injured mountain biker in the mountain bike park near Kahu Close just after 12:30pm.

"A helicopter is en route to transport them to hospital due to the remote location," she said.

Kaiteriteri is a town and seaside resort in the Tasman Region and the main gateway to the Abel Tasman National Park.

There are no further details at this stage, the spokeswoman said.