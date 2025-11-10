“But when we got close and right down, I could see, for example, people were missing eyebrows or had no skin left on their faces.
“Once we started handling people to get them into the helicopters, it immediately became clear how serious the injuries were. Skin was separating from bodies as we lifted them up.
“Some people had full blisters down their entire limb that slipped off and or hung down when we lifted them up.”
The pilot said while he and staff were on Whakaari the volcano was constantly making noise and ashing.
“At one point, it made a big enough noise that we were concerned it would erupt again and we were preparing to throw ourselves over the individuals.
“It was a hell of a noise and so we both just dived down over people and then once it sort of passed and nothing happened, we looked at each other and you both could tell a bit of a sigh of relief,” he said.
He said they provided aid where they could by going person to person.
“Most had ash covering their faces, so I just tried to clear their mouths and noses so they could breathe. It was a very intense situation and a real mix.
“Some I could tell were clearly dead. Others I thought were in the early stages of dying. Others seemed to be in marginally better shape, but everyone was covered in ash and debris.
“When you give someone a really good old shake, get down and have a listen, because you’re down there cleaning the ash out of their mouth and trying to free up their airways, you’re looking for dust moving around their nostrils, their face, trying to feel their chest for rise, things like that.”
Law said he did have first aid experience because of his military background and had assessed people being deceased before the 2019 eruption.
He said while doing his best to triage and provide aid to survivors he was surprised to hear emergency services wouldn’t be coming.
The inquest has been told that all 39 people who were rescued from the island on the day of the eruption were transported away by civilian boats and helicopters.
Law said tragically, there were instances when victims died while they were in the process of loading them into the aircraft or during the flight back to the mainland.
“I had my headset on, so things were a bit muffled by way of voice. I was looking around all the time at people and calling them.
“I had an issue with the windscreen, it was caked in ash. So I couldn’t really see out the front properly. I was just sort of flying through the little gap and then looking out the side of the aircraft.
“The priority was just to keep talking and hopefully people responded to that voice going on in the helicopter.”