Helicopter pilot reveals chaos amid Whakaari eruption aftermath

Victor Waters
RNZ·
5 mins to read

A helicopter pilot has told a coroner's inquiry about the scenes immediately after the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December 2019. Photo / George Novak

By Victor Waters of RNZ

Warning: This story includes content that may be distressing to some readers.

A helicopter pilot, who was the first civilian to land on Whakaari/White Island after its 2019 eruption, has revealed the chaos of tending to survivors while the volcano threatened

