They are formed when an eruption column, or parts of a lava dome, collapses, causing volcanic debris to landslide off the volcano at speed across the land in an outwardly expanding cloud of ash, rock and volcanic gas.
Volcanologist Shane Cronin, who gave evidence last week at the inquiry, said some particles in the cloud were over 400C, with the average temperature sitting around 200C.
The witness testimony from Monday said there was an eerie silence in the moments after the pyroclastic flow passed.
“Once it had all sort of stopped and gone quiet, I got up and realised that my hands looked like they were melting.”
They said this made them realise they’d have difficulty physically assisting other survivors.
At that point, they said they “assumed someone would come and help us, which unfortunately no one did”.
The witness recounted how people re-grouped and headed towards the wharf.
Once they arrived, the survivors attracted the attention of a nearby tour boat, The Phoenix, which was covered in volcanic ash, causing further delay as the hot debris needed to be removed from the boat.
Other survivors at that time, who hid in the ocean, were also rescued and brought onboard.
“I just basically tucked and rolled into the boat, because we were melting, and so I didn’t want to touch anything,” the witness said.
“The Coast Guard boat, I think it was, dropped two paramedics on to The Phoenix to help us, and they were like chickens with their heads cut off, trying to find out what to do, where to start, sort of thing.”
The member of staff on the day recounted how the paramedics did what they could with little gear they had available before arriving on the mainland and being taken to hospital.