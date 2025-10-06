Advertisement
Whakaari-White Island inquest: Bereaved relative says part of her died after eruption

Katie Harris
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
The Whakaari-White Island volcano, off the coast of Whakatāne in the Bay of Plenty, erupted on December 9, 2019, killing 22 people and seriously injuring 25.

A bereaved family member who lost a loved one in the Whakaari White Island disaster said part of her died when her relative was killed in the eruption.

“Grieving never goes away,” she said this morning at the second day of phase one of the Whakaari-White Island Eruption Coronial Inquest.

