New Zealand

Coronial inquiry: St John worker had trouble sleeping for weeks after Whakaari/White Island eruption

RNZ
4 mins to read

A St John worker describes sleepless weeks after the Whakaari eruption response in 2019. Photo / George Novak

By Kim Baker Wilson of RNZ

A St John worker who helped with the response to 2019’s Whakaari/White Island eruption says he had trouble sleeping for weeks after.

At the coronial inquest into the disaster, which killed 22 people, he said what happened was “a very

