Helicopter called to crash at Mt Messenger in northern Taranaki

A car has run off the road near the northern side of the Mt Messenger tunnel (above). Photo / File

A helicopter has been called to rescue a driver in a car that has rolled down a bank at Mt Messenger north of New Plymouth.

A police spokeswoman said the car has gone down a bank off Mokau Rd/SH3 near the northern side of the Mt Messenger tunnel.

The report came in around 5.20pm.

"It appears one person is involved, and a helicopter is responding," the spokeswoman said.

"Fire and Emergency NZ are also on scene."

A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service was notified at 5.19pm, sent one ambulance and one helicopter and transported one patient in a serious condition to Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth.