Three of the men accused of the murder of Samuel Curle, found gravely injured on a highway near Helensville last year, have denied the charge at their first High Court appearance and are heading to trial.

Five men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Curle.

The 36-year-old was found on the Kaipara Coast Highway near Helensville in the middle of the night on November 6 last year.

The three men who appeared in the High Court on Wednesday before Justice Matthew Downs were arrested earlier this month, following two earlier arrests last year.

Two of the trio appeared in the dock while the third, a teenager, appeared via video link.

They all pleaded not guilty to murder and retained interim name suppression ahead of their next hearing in March.

Their charges were joined to those of the two other defendants. All five are set to stand trial on September 22 next year for a five-week fixture.

Curle died in hospital after just under three weeks in a coma, and two men were charged with murder on December 19.

On Friday, February 2, detectives from the Waitemata CIB arrested three more men in connection with the killing.

Police said a man in his 60s was found at a property in Massey and arrested alongside a 17-year-old, who is also charged with murder and was set to appear in the Waitākere District Court later that day.

Meanwhile, detectives travelled to Christchurch to arrest the third man, aged 31.











