Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Helen Meads murder: Her dad’s 15-year fight against domestic violence

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
David White has revised his book about the murder of his daughter Helen Meads. Photo / Christine Cornege

David White has revised his book about the murder of his daughter Helen Meads. Photo / Christine Cornege

Until his own daughter was murdered, David White had no idea how prevalent and dangerous domestic violence was in New Zealand.

Helen Meads was shot at point-blank range in Matamata by her husband Gregory in September 2009 - four days after telling him she was leaving the abusive marriage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand