Heavy rain warning: Wairoa the wettest spot in New Zealand - flooding, slips and a closed road

Hawke's Bay has had plenty of rain in the past two days. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wet weather is causing a few problems in Wairoa, and it's set to continue until late on Friday afternoon.

Wairoa District Council said on Friday morning that Waiatai Road was closed due to flooding, and warned road users there were also a few slips down, and surface flooding in places.

MetService has a heavy rain warning for the Wairoa District in place from 8am to 4pm on Friday.

The warning stated that a further 50 to 70 mm of rain were expected to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

Meteorologist Tui McInnes said rain was expected to gradually ease as the day progressed.

"But the same trend is set to continue tomorrow, in terms of it being a wet day, but it will be because of intermittent showers," McInnes said.

"Hawke's Bay is the most exposed to the current low pressure system, making it the wettest region."

In the last 24 hours 76.6mm of rain had fallen over Wairoa, 50.4mm in Napier and 26.8mm in Hastings, he said.

"Wairoa is the wettest part of New Zealand at the moment, because it is quite exposed."

Showers were expected to ease overnight on Friday but a wet, damp day was forecast for Saturday.

"Winds turn from south to north on Sunday and it's expected to be drier on Sunday, but it will be wet again on Monday."

With another front coming through at the start of next week, brief periods of rain were expected.

Temperatures were expected to stay between 11 degree Celsius to 13C, with overnight lows expected to be between 2C to 5C until Monday.