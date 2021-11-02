Heavy rain warning: Parts of Hawke's Bay to get a 'month's worth of rain'

A heavy rain warning is in place for parts of northern Hawke's Bay from 9am on Wednesday through until 4pm Thursday. Photo / MetService

A heavy rain warning has been issued for parts of Hawke's Bay, with MetService warning the region could see a month's worth of rain over the next few days.

The heavy rain warning is for between 9am Wednesday through until 4pm Thursday.

MetService warns accumulations of between 120mm and 180mm are possible.

Peak rain intensities of between 15mm to 20mm may be expected from late Wednesday until Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told Hawke's Bay Today a low-pressure system forming off the North Island near the Bay of Plenty was drifting across the country.

This was driving strong south-easterly winds and "persistent rain" throughout parts of northern Hawke's Bay.

"The low-pressure system remains for quite a few days."

Heavy rain may cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible, with drivers urged to take care on the roads.

Strong winds have also led to a wind warning being issued along State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupō Rd.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advises extra care is required whilst travelling, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

There were already reports of trees falling on roads north of Napier on Wednesday morning, closing Matahorua Rd near Tutira.