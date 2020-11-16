Heatwave in Christchurch looking likely

Photo / 123rf

Christchurch is heading for a heatwave if it reaches 24C today.

MetService says a heatwave must have five days of temperatures more than 5C above the average.

Forecaster Tahlia Crabtree said the forecast for 25C would just nudge the city into heatwave territory.

She says dry northwest winds have pushed temperatures above the 19C average.

Crabtree said the past four days have all met the criteria with yesterday peaking at 27C.

She said Auckland and Wellington are sitting on average weather.

"The last four days have all met that criteria, yesterday it got to 27 at the peak of the day in Christchurch so we are keeping a close eye on what's going to happen today."

