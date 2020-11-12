Temperatures to skyrocket in Canterbury for long weekend

Highs of 26C are expected in Christchurch on Friday and Saturday. Photo / 123rf

Temperatures are set to soar in Canterbury over the long weekend.

Highs of 26C are expected in Christchurch on Friday and Saturday.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said that is 6C above the average temperature for this time of year.

"Canterbury will run warm this weekend. Expect fine weather with some cloud increasing on Sunday."

Although more cloudy as a front makes its way over from the West Coast, temperatures are still expected to reach 25C on Sunday.

Photo / www.ruralweather.co.nz

Ashburton (26C), Timaru (23C) and Twizel (27C) are also expected to have a warm Friday.

Many Cantabrians will have Friday off this week thanks to Canterbury Anniversary Day.

WeatherWatch head forecaster Phillip Duncan said a north-to-northwest wind flow will have sub-tropical connections on Friday and will boost daytime highs across Canterbury.

He said some inland areas will get to 30C.

The New Zealand Cup at Riccarton Park Racecourse on Saturday will be a key event this weekend in the city.

The New Zealand Agricultural Show, was unfortunately cancelled this year for the first time since World War II.

A downsized "city farmyard" in Gloucester Green involving farmyard animals and downsized rides will go ahead.