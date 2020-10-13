Weather: Snow forecast for Canterbury, Dunedin, Southland

Those travelling on Arthur's Pass (SH73) are being warned to expect snow showers from about 6pm through to 8am tomorrow. Photo / File

A cold snap is on its way bringing snow for parts of the South Island later today and into tomorrow morning.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines says the front is moving up the country, bringing with it plenty of cold air.

Snow is expected down to 400 metres for parts of Southland, Dunedin and the higher parts of Canterbury.

A number of road snowfall warnings have also been issued by the MetService.

They include for snow showers expected from this evening until early tomorrow morning on the Lewis Pass (State Highway 7).

"Between 7pm and 4am (tomorrow), 1cm to 2cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 600m."

Those travelling on Arthur's Pass (SH73) are also being warned to expect snow showers from about 6pm through to 8am tomorrow.

Between 1cm to 3cm could settle on the road about and east of the summit.

The same conditions are forecast on Porters Pass (SH73).

Between 5cm to 10cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit - with lesser amounts to 400m - from 6pm through to 9am tomorrow.

Hines said he would encourage anyone with cross country travel plans to check with the Transport Authority to ensure their routes are open and running.

The front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and winds for the North Island as it moves up the country.