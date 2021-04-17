Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: The return of Simon Bridges

4 minutes to read
Simon Bridges talking to the media before the Tuesday caucus at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Bridges talking to the media before the Tuesday caucus at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By:

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

COMMENT

It's possible there's a level of sympathy for Simon Bridges lately.

Cut free of the burden of leadership, he's bounced back and reminded us just how good a politician he can be. He's scored

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.