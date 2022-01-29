Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: The reason for Government's RATs testing debacle

4 minutes to read
Once Omicron transmission is detected in the community, all of NZ will move to the red setting of the traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

Once Omicron transmission is detected in the community, all of NZ will move to the red setting of the traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

OPINION:

After that blissful summer break, how disappointing to find ourselves in exactly the same position we found ourselves at the end of last year.

Once again, authorities appear completely unprepared for something we could

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid