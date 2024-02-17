Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The Brown v Brown showdown is a positive for Auckland - Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Wayne Brown and Simeon Brown have been at odds. Photo / Alex Robertson

Wayne Brown and Simeon Brown have been at odds. Photo / Alex Robertson

It’s tempting to think the Brown v Brown showdown is bad for Auckland. Quite the contrary.

Sure, it doesn’t look great right now.

First the Brown who is the Transport Minister cancelled Auckland’s , leaving the city short $1.2 billion for transport projects over the next four years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand