Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has today formally requested that Auckland Transport immediately stop work on projects funded by the city’s regional fuel tax.

Brown wrote to the chair of Auckland Transport (AT) on Tuesday, confirming that the Government’s decision to scrap the Regional Fuel Tax (RFT) on July 1 would have an impact on funding for AT.

“Auckland Transport must not assume that RFT funding will simply be replaced by higher council rates or debt,” the mayor said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced the axing of the fuel tax last week, saying it was not being used to fund projects that met the Government’s and mayor Brown’s transport priorities.

The regional fuel tax is due to come to an end by June 30. National MP Brown said legislation would be introduced to Parliament to repeal the tax as part of the coalition Government’s 100-day plan.

“Since July 1, 2018, Aucklanders have faced an additional 11.5 cents per litre tax on fuel, over and above what the rest of the country pays, increasing the cost of living at a time when they can least afford it. Ending this tax is one way to reduce the price of fuel and ease some of the financial pressure facing households in our largest city,” he said.

Today, the mayor has called for AT to take immediate steps “to avoid incurring unfunded costs”.

He requested all work to be paused on programmes and projects that are earmarked to be partially RFT funded, where construction contracts had not yet been executed.

“This includes, for instance, the Great North Road cycleway, other projects in the safety and cycleway programme, as well as Glenvar and Lake Rd improvements. In some cases, programmes or projects may be able to be scaled back to avoid unfunded costs, and this may be the appropriate response,” a statement from the mayor today said.

He also requested AT to review all RFT-funded projects where construction contracts have been executed to “assess options for, and costs of, deferring, cancelling or rescoping these projects”.

This includes stages two and three of the Eastern Busway.

“Auckland Transport should use this opportunity to reconsider how it can do things better, faster, and cheaper,” said the mayor.

While the RFT was being used to fund public transport and much-needed road upgrades, Mayor Brown has acknowledged concerns that some of the money had been earmarked for low-value cycleways and raised pedestrian crossings. These projects were made a priority under funding requirements set by the previous government, and many of these projects had already been defunded in the mayor’s budget proposal.

“I agree that we need to stop wasting money on things that Aucklanders don’t want or need. But the Government is also turning the tap off to fund the many things we do need.”

“All of this again highlights one of my core messages: Aucklanders need to have a greater say over the region’s transport programme. We are the only council in the country that cannot set its own transport plan, and that is just ridiculous. I am hopeful the Government will fix this,” he said

