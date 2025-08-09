Advertisement
Heather du Plessis-Allan: Stanford is a standout in a Government struggling to turn things around

Heather du Plessis-Allan
Erica Stanford is a standout for taking what we could all see was broken, fixing it at pace, boldly. Photo / Dean Purcell

THE FACTS

  • Erica Stanford has banned phones in schools, reintroduced structured learning, and scrapped the NCEA project.
  • Stanford’s actions have sparked leadership speculation, highlighting Chris Luxon’s perceived drag on party popularity.
  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis faces pressure to match rhetoric with action on supermarkets and government spending.

It feels like Erica Stanford can’t do anything wrong at the moment.

She’s banned phones in schools, reintroduced structured learning, brought back single-cell classrooms and now – in her boldest move yet – announced she’s scrapping the failed project NCEA.

That she’s doing all of the above is

