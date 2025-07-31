Willie Jackson’s decision to send his children to the exclusive Auckland private school King’s College has sparked fireworks between the Labour MP and Education Minister Erica Stanford as the pair discussed the future of NCEA.
Jackson and Stanford were speaking with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW this morning aboutStanford’s anticipated changes to the country’s main secondary school qualification when Jackson said he’d previously taken his children out of state schools and sent them to $32,000+ a year King’s College.
“Can I just point out a hypocrisy here?,” said Stanford in response.
Asked by Bridge if he supported the increase in subsidies for independent schools announced by Associate Education Minister David Seymour in the last Budget, Jackson said, “No, that’s very questionable”.
“I won’t support David Seymour over anything, really, at the moment.”
His kids were “in the mainstream … doing NCEA” when he moved them to King’s, Jackson said.
The national qualification appears set to change after its credibility was the subject of a damning Government briefing in June, and Stanford subsequently indicated substantial changes were planned.
Asked by Bridge if he switched his kids to private school because NCEA was “crap”, Jackson disagreed.
There’d been some “great things that came out of the public schooling system” including the award-winning Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae, which one of his children had attended.
“You know, a lot of our kids have been failing in the education system. And so for me, I try to get my kids the best of everything … [my kids’ state education] was no big failure, it was just I wanted the best of both worlds.”
The previous School Certificate and University Entrance qualifications had made students “either a failure or a success - in my case, I was a failure, and there was a lot of kids like myself”.
“So you had to reshape the education system to make it more palatable for everyone … I respect what Erica is saying … but I think there’s a lot of parts of the [NCEA] system where kids were feeling like they were successful, and they were absolute failures under the old system.”
His kids “had some great years” at King’s, although it was “tough” and a “huge cultural transition”.
However, Jackson’s decision was why change was needed, Stanford said.