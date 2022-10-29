Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Nothing feels like a bargain as recession looms

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Ads scream “final price reduction” and “must be sold”, but whatever you pay now, it will seem too much in a few months.

Ads scream “final price reduction” and “must be sold”, but whatever you pay now, it will seem too much in a few months.

OPINION

We’re trying to buy a house to relocate to Auckland. It’s been an eye-opener. It’s dire out there. Dire enough to say it’s hard to see Labour winning the next election at this rate.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand