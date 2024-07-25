Advertisement
Heartbroken family of Palmerston North shooting victim Aaliyah Wilson speak out

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Aaliyah Phillips Wilson, 23, from Palmerston North died from injuries at an address on Featherston Street just after midnight on 18 July 2024.

A young woman fatally wounded at a Palmerston North home was incredibly loved and missed, and was far too young to die, her family says.

Aaliyah Phillips Wilson’s uncle Taepa Martin described the 23-year-old as a “happy-go-lucky girl who loved music and was into cars like her dad”.

“She was the firstborn child in mine and my brother’s group of friends so we say she always had a lot of dads growing up,” Martin said.

“I was also her godfather, so she had a lot of love around her. She was a really easy-going and happy-go-lucky girl.”

Wilson was found critically injured at a property on Featherston St, Palmerston North just after midnight on July 18.

It is understood she opened the door to the house just after midnight and was shot.

Aaliyah Phillips Wilson's family said she was incredibly loved growing up.
She received medical attention but died at the scene. A homicide investigation was launched following her death and a 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with her murder.

As the man accused of her murder appeared in the Palmerston North Court, Wilson’s friends and family farewelled her in a moving ceremony.

A white casket was painted with red roses and friends and family wrote messages of love on it to Wilson.

“We had her resting at my place so the morning after the funeral was far too quiet. We are still processing everything and there is a lot to process,” Martin said.

“Both her mum and dad are exhausted, they are drained. It is tough for everyone.”

Wilson has a 17-year-old brother and younger half-siblings who were devastated, Martin said.

He said the family had struggled but had to put anger aside to celebrate Wilson’s life.

“That has been hard, trying to keep everyone’s spirits up and get rid of the anger, she was just too young, poor girl.”

“But we have had to do it for her.”

A family member had set up a Givealittle page to help Wilson’s family pay off her funeral costs and give them space to grieve.

“We were blown away by that because we had no idea and we were wondering how were we going to pay for everything and feed everyone,” Martin said.

“It has been really nice of people.”

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years of experience in New Zealand newsrooms.




