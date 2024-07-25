It is understood she opened the door to the house just after midnight and was shot.

Aaliyah Phillips Wilson's family said she was incredibly loved growing up.

She received medical attention but died at the scene. A homicide investigation was launched following her death and a 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with her murder.

As the man accused of her murder appeared in the Palmerston North Court, Wilson’s friends and family farewelled her in a moving ceremony.

A white casket was painted with red roses and friends and family wrote messages of love on it to Wilson.

“We had her resting at my place so the morning after the funeral was far too quiet. We are still processing everything and there is a lot to process,” Martin said.

“Both her mum and dad are exhausted, they are drained. It is tough for everyone.”

Wilson has a 17-year-old brother and younger half-siblings who were devastated, Martin said.

He said the family had struggled but had to put anger aside to celebrate Wilson’s life.

“That has been hard, trying to keep everyone’s spirits up and get rid of the anger, she was just too young, poor girl.”

“But we have had to do it for her.”

A family member had set up a Givealittle page to help Wilson’s family pay off her funeral costs and give them space to grieve.

“We were blown away by that because we had no idea and we were wondering how were we going to pay for everything and feed everyone,” Martin said.

“It has been really nice of people.”

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years of experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.











