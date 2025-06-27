Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Healthy Homes standards are important to provide dry, warm rentals - Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Heating standards are part of the changes that have been phased in for residential rental properties.

Heating standards are part of the changes that have been phased in for residential rental properties.

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Healthy Homes standards take full effect on Tuesday, ensuring warm, dry homes for tenants with requirements for heating, insulation, and ventilation.
  • Landlords face up to $7200 in damages for non-compliance; about 500,000 rentals are impacted.
  • Auckland landlord Peter Lewis highlights compliance efforts but questions exemptions for owner-occupiers and retirement villages.

Healthy Homes standards, which fully take effect this Tuesday, provide significant protection for residential tenants and will ensure thousands of vulnerable people live in warm and dry homes.

The rules include heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture ingress and drainage, and draught stopping and apply to all residential rentals.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand