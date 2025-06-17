Advertisement
Home / Property

Landlords face July 1 deadline for Healthy Homes compliance - the five standards rentals must meet

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A Papakura rental property owned by Mr Sandhu was totally wrecked by former tenants. Video / Mike Scott

Landlords have a fortnight to meet the July 1 deadline when all residential rentals must comply with Healthy Homes standards.

The approximately 500,000 New Zealand rental properties must meet five standards, according to Tenancy Services, part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment:

  1. Heating
  2. Insulation
  3. Ventilation
  4. Moisture ingress and drainage
  5. Draught stopping

The Healthy Homes checklist explains the

