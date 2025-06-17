New Zealand has 2.04m private homes, according to Census 2023.

Owner-occupied homes are exempt from the Healthy Homes standards.

So are retirement villages housing at least 53,000 people and thousands of motel rooms.

Around 500,000 residential properties are rented in New Zealand.

Tenancy Services says all new or renewed tenancy agreements must include specific information about a property’s Healthy Homes standards compliance.

Landlords who breach the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 for Healthy Homes non-compliance can be fined up to $7200, the service says.

Heating

All rentals must have one or more fixed heaters that can directly heat the main living room. The heater must be an acceptable type and must meet the minimum heating capacity required for a living room.

Plugging in any spare heater is unacceptable.

A fixed heater can be a heat pump, woodburner, pellet burner, flued gas heater or, in some situations, an electric heater with a thermostat.

Insulation

A well-insulated property can help reduce the chances of mould and other nasties taking hold. It will also make it easier for a house to retain heat – a dry house is a warmer home.

Ceilings must be insulated.

If there is space under a floor, it must be insulated.

Ceiling and underfloor insulation has been compulsory in all rental homes since July 1, 2019.

The Healthy Homes insulation standard builds on the current regulations and some existing insulation will need to be topped up or replaced, Tenancy Services says.

Ventilation

Dry air is easier to heat and a well-ventilated rental is less likely to lead to property damage, Tenancy Services says.

Does the kitchen have an extractor fan or rangehood? Is the kitchen fan vented to the outside? Does the bathroom have an extractor fan?

Alternatively, does the rental property have a continuous mechanical ventilation system that vents to the outdoors?

Rental homes must have openable windows in the living room, dining room, kitchen and bedrooms. Kitchens and bathrooms must have extractor fans or an acceptable continuous mechanical ventilation system.

Moisture ingress and drainage

Making sure the water has a place to go, and that it can’t linger is an essential part of keeping a property dry.

Does the property have an enclosed space under the floor?

A polythene ground moisture barrier blocks the moisture in the ground from rising into the property.

Rental properties must have efficient drainage for stormwater, surface water and groundwater removal. Those with an enclosed sub-floor space must have a ground moisture barrier.

Draught stopping

Draught-free homes cost less to heat, Tenancy Services says.

Gaps or holes with a width greater than 3mm that let air in to or out of the home will usually require blocking. This means that if the edge of a $2 coin can fit in the gap, then the gap needs to be sealed.

Landlords must make sure the property does not have unreasonable gaps or holes in walls, ceilings, windows, skylights, floors and doors which cause noticeable draughts.

All unused open fireplaces or their chimneys must be blocked to prevent draughts, Tenancy Services says.

Exemptions

If a rental property is part of a building and the landlord does not own it all, such as an apartment block, exemptions might apply.

If a landlord applied for a resource or building consent before July 1, the property may be exempt for up to 12 months.

Landlords who intend to demolish or substantially rebuild may also be exempt for a year, Tenancy Services says.

Specific exemptions may be granted to each of the five standards as well.

NOTE: A full checklist for tenants and landlords is available at www.tenancy.govt.nz/healthy-homes

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.