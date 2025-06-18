Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Multimillionaire Auckland landlord questions Healthy Homes standards for rentals

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Peter Lewis upgraded his Auckland rentals to meet the standards. Photo / Michael Craig

Peter Lewis upgraded his Auckland rentals to meet the standards. Photo / Michael Craig

For the past three years, multimillionaire Auckland landlord Peter Lewis has been upgrading his rentals to meet next month’s Healthy Homes standards deadline.

Lewis, in his late 70s, has12 Auckland rentals, which he bought because he did not want a life of teabags and gingernuts on the pension.

“I have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property