Emergency department wait times are causing concern along with other important measures including for non-urgent surgeries. Photo / 123rf

The Government has unveiled an “initial” health plan to guide the new system it says will tackle everything from hospital capacity and surgery wait times to workforce shortages.

It includes a vast array of expectations and “performance measures”, covering everything from addressing inequities for Māori and Pasifika to immunisation coverage and accessing specialist care.

The performance measures appear similar to the concept of “targets”, promoted by the National Party, but with a differing approach to accountability and enforcement.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority came into being on July 1 this year, replacing the old system and centralising the 20 district health boards.

Te Whatu Ora chair Rob Campbell said Te Pae Tata was an interim document to cover operations over the next two years while a broader health plan was developed.

Rob Campbell. Photo / Michael Craig

He said it “marks a new level of transparency and accountability for the health system”.

The benefits of the new system would “take time to be realised”, Campbell said.

“But the changes we start in this interim plan build a momentum where working as one system, with our workforces, our providers and our partner agencies becomes the platform for innovation, changes and excellence.”

The plan unveiling comes amid major pressure on the health system.

New data shows one in four people waiting over six hours to be seen in emergency departments.

Across the June quarter in MidCentral DHB just 54.8 per cent of patients were seen within six hours, and Capital and Coast 56.2 per cent.

Nationwide the figure sat at just over 76 per cent - down from just over 90 per cent in June 2020 as the Covid-19 response ramped up.

In 2009, the then-National government implemented a Shorter Stays in Emergency Department target of 95 per cent of patients being admitted, discharged or transferred within six hours.

While Labour officially dropped this target, it has kept track of the measurement.

Pressure meanwhile is being applied across the entire health system, with tens of thousands of people waiting for planned - or non-urgent - surgery, with wait times worsening due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June, there were over 35,000 people who had been waiting longer than four months for surgery, nearly triple the number there was in December 2019, just before the pandemic.

Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The number of people waiting longer than 12 months for a first specialist appointment – after being referred by their GP – has increased over the course of the pandemic by 17-fold, from 253 to 4255 patients.

A Planned Care Taskforce, set up in May to address these pandemic-related backlogs, on Tuesday delivered 101 recommendations to Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand to cut surgical wait times - but no targets for when they would be achieved.

The figures and announcements also come as pressure mounts over the death of a 4-year-old boy in a Wellington hospital last month.

Health Minister Andrew Little said today’s plan would guide national service coverage and nationally consistent operating policies.

“This plan puts into action the Government’s record investment in health from Budget 2022,” Little said.

“This Government has increased health spending by more than 40 percent, to $24 billion, since coming to office 2017.

“The plan has been put together by clinicians and health experts and sets out the range of tasks that will be taken over two years to strengthen hospitals, primary care, and tackle the longstanding challenges including workforce shortages.”















