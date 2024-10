Auckland's Mayor voices concerns over America's Cup costs. Gaza sees rising casualties. King Charles visits Australia. Stay updated with key stories from around the world.

By RNZ

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has accepted just over 400 applications from staff to take voluntary redundancy.

It called for voluntary redundancies in August as it tries to cut costs to head off a huge deficit.

Its chief executive, Margie Apa, said it was continuing to assess applications.

Frontline clinical staff were not eligible, Apa said.