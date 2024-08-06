Advocacy groups described that decision as “gutting” and “deeply disappointing”.

Sullivan said today that work had been under way for national implementation in seven weeks’ time.

“Further advice from Health NZ clinicians has confirmed we could manage the small number of patients concerned ahead of 1 October.”

Between 20 and 30 patients were likely to get early access from this morning. An estimated 300 patients are expected to be eligible once Pharmac funding begins.

Sullivan said Health New Zealand was growing the workforce and putting infrastructure in place to handle the additional need in the public system.

“Clinical leadership in both public and private healthcare are working together to ensure the safe transfer of patients who have been receiving the drug privately.

“Patients will have to undergo the normal steps and preparation with their treating clinician, a process which can take a few weeks.”

Merck Sharp and Dohme oncology director Vanessa Gascoigne had previously raised concerns with Health New Zealand that patients diagnosed in the next two months may be started on less effective treatments, and that this could affect their eligibility to then receive Keytruda once funding was available.

She also noted treatment with Keytruda was less resource-intensive than current treatments as it required shorter infusion times and fewer appointments compared to chemotherapy.

Keytruda will be funded from October 1.

“We are told that some Health New Zealand oncology services across the country could deliver pembrolizumab now, despite the national plan not being ready for all areas,” Gascoigne said.

“I would like to propose that instead of a blanket one-size-fits-all instruction from Health New Zealand’s national office, that medical oncologists/haematologists are empowered to put their patients forward on to the programme on a case-by-case basis.

“I hope that by highlighting this important issue, a sensible solution which prioritises eligible cancer patients can be agreed upon.”