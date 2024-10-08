Advertisement
Updated

Health ministers to speak after release of documents shedding light on Health NZ financials

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Minister Reti and Minister Costello will be announcing an initiative to expand the workforce able to deliver childhood immunisations.

Health ministers are due to front the media this morning after newly released documents shed new light on the leadup to the Government’s dramatic intervention in Health NZ.

It comes after the newly appointed Health NZ commissioner slammed the suggestion that the former board was not getting adequate funding.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello will speak from the Plunket Clinic Hub in Manukau at 9am.

The documents released yesterday showed that Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ insisted it was on track to meet its 2023/24 budget and provide more than half a billion dollars in savings up until March this year, before a sudden deterioration in its financial position.

It also showed that the board strongly rejected allegations from the Government that it was not on top of its finances, and confirmed that the main driver of its financial position was an overspend on nurses.

Health NZ commissioner Lester Levy told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that he disputed claims this was a “manufactured health crisis”.

“Actually, the health expenditure has been increasing year on year for many years.

Commissioner Lester Levy said Health NZ is beginning to make 'meaningful reductions'. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Commissioner Lester Levy said Health NZ is beginning to make 'meaningful reductions'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It would be completely wrong to say anything is contrived.”

He said he believed they had “stabilised” the financial side of Heath NZ and were starting on “small but meaningful reductions”.

“This is not a random cost reduction, this is just bringing us back to budget.”

He said that even though there has been an increase in funding, there has been a “relatively small” increase in output – which he is trying to fix.

Levy said a lot of the issues come from people pushing back because of “vested interests or their own beliefs”.

Levy also disputed claims they were not adding new staff and said staff additions were the highest that had been in eight years.

He said the number was more than the last few years combined.

Save

