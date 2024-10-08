- Health ministers Dr Shane Reti and Casey Costello will address the media after new documents showed “internal conflict” before the sacking of the Health NZ board.
- Health NZ commissioner Lester Levy disputed claims of inadequate funding and a “manufactured health crisis”.
- Levy said he believed they had “stabilised” the financial side of Heath NZ.
Health ministers are due to front the media this morning after newly released documents shed new light on the leadup to the Government’s dramatic intervention in Health NZ.
It comes after the newly appointed Health NZ commissioner slammed the suggestion that the former board was not getting adequate funding.
Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello will speak from the Plunket Clinic Hub in Manukau at 9am.
The documents released yesterday showed that Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ insisted it was on track to meet its 2023/24 budget and provide more than half a billion dollars in savings up until March this year, before a sudden deterioration in its financial position.