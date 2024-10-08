It also showed that the board strongly rejected allegations from the Government that it was not on top of its finances, and confirmed that the main driver of its financial position was an overspend on nurses.

Health NZ commissioner Lester Levy told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that he disputed claims this was a “manufactured health crisis”.

“Actually, the health expenditure has been increasing year on year for many years.

Commissioner Lester Levy said Health NZ is beginning to make 'meaningful reductions'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It would be completely wrong to say anything is contrived.”

He said he believed they had “stabilised” the financial side of Heath NZ and were starting on “small but meaningful reductions”.

“This is not a random cost reduction, this is just bringing us back to budget.”

He said that even though there has been an increase in funding, there has been a “relatively small” increase in output – which he is trying to fix.

Levy said a lot of the issues come from people pushing back because of “vested interests or their own beliefs”.

Levy also disputed claims they were not adding new staff and said staff additions were the highest that had been in eight years.

He said the number was more than the last few years combined.

