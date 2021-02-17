'He failed them': Waikato farmer fined after giving cattle only half their daily feed

Animal welfare is everyone's responsibility. Photo / File

A Waikato farmer has been fined $3500 for starving 26 cattle, despite an earlier warning.

An animal welfare inspector visited the Morrinsville lifestyle property on July 23 last year, after a complaint from a member of the public. Owner Alastair Robert Kane Hughes, 59, was responsible for 26 cows on the approximately 4 hectare section.

Ministry of Primary Industries district compliance manager Brendon Mikkelsen said Hughes was told to provide sufficient feed to meet the nutritional needs of the cows.

"People in charge of animals have an obligation to their welfare. The animals were Mr Hughes' primary responsibility and he failed them."

A further inspection, on August 13, found Hughes had continued to underfeed his cattle, giving them about half their daily requirements.

An animal welfare inspector and a veterinarian found the cattle had continued to lose weight, and four animals needed urgent attention.

Mikkelsen said the cattle were suffering from severe malnutrition, and commended the member of the public for speaking up.

"All cases of animal abuse are unacceptable and, in New Zealand, everyone must take responsibility for animal welfare."

Hughes appeared in the Morrinsville District Court on Tuesday and was fined $2500 for failing to adequately feed 26 cattle, and $1000 for not complying with a notice issued by an MPI animal welfare inspector. He was also ordered to pay vet costs of $1442.22.

Any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty can report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 00 83 33.