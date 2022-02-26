Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Hayden Munro: Christopher Luxon bows to pressure from protesters

4 minutes to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon at the Spyglass Studio in Avondale where he made an address on the anti-mandate protest, Covid and divisions in New Zealand society. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Hayden Munro

OPINION

"Campaigns are an MRI for the soul," is a favourite saying of David Axelrod, former US President Barack Obama's chief strategist.

What he means is that running for political office is the world's longest,

