Hawke's Bay's Hot Cross Bun Vodka sells out in one day

Hawke's Bay-based The National Distillery Company's Hot Cross Bun Vodka was a hit over Easter. Photo Supplied

It turns out combining classic treats with chocolate are not the only food hybrids that are popular.

Just days out from Easter, Hawke's Bay-based The National Distillery Company chief mixologist Shaanah Evans posed a question to Kāpiti hospitality veterans Blair Nichol and Ricardo Reis.

"What's the chance we could make a vodka that smells and tastes like a hot cross bun?"

After a few late nights and plenty of tastings, the answer is history with their Hot Cross Bun Vodka selling out straight away.

"We came up with the idea of making a vodka which tasted like a hot cross bun, and we nailed it," Blair said.

"We cracked a product that smelled and tasted uncannily like a freshly toasted hot cross bun."

Producing 50 bottles of the "slightly sweet, yet savoury" vodka, the hope was to sell them over the week leading up to Easter weekend.

"We were only going to make 50 but they sold out in one day, so we went large and sales have sky rocketed.

"This vodka was way too tasty not to keep sharing so we jumped in with two feet and we went big."

While not wanting to disclose exact numbers, the team were making the product day and night from March 25 when they created their first batch.

Blair and Ricardo own several hospitality venues in Kāpiti including Pram Beach and the Waterfront, and came up with a hybrid vodka which sold out in just one day.

The sensation also garnered the attention of The Spirits Business publication in the USA.

Bottled at 40 per cent ABV and selling at $65, the 700ml bottle and labelling is inspired by the classic nursery rhyme Hot Cross Buns.

"We are bartenders by trade, every product we create starts at the bar with the customer in mind.

"We are so lucky to have a close team that like to push boundaries with our chief mixologist Shaanah popping the original, tempting question."

Going from concept to being in store in three days and nationwide within four days, the team are already on the lookout for their next project.

"Easter is such a fun time of year and we've already got our eyes set on the next fun and tasty project.

"At NDC, creativity is what gets us out of bed.

"It's our life blood and we love a challenge.

"This seasonal release is exactly that, a creative challenge with the reward being able to create world class spirits.

"Creating fun products and special seasonal releases is such an enjoyable part of our job."

Not wanting to give too much away, look out for future releases from the team which might just included a product related to the Australia-New Zealand travel bubble.

The National Distillery Company produces gin and vodka, including Hemp Gin and a navy strength bottling.