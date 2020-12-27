Hawke's Bay's Christmas Day baby needs a name

Unnamed baby boy born on Christmas Day to mum Te Ara Ripeka Rangihuna, dad Chantze Rangimarie Rohe and older sister Te Ara Ripeka Hineaka Rohe. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hastings couple had planned to have a big whānau lunch on Christmas Day, but their plans quickly changed when their three-day-late baby decided he was ready to be born.

Te Ara Ripeka Rangihuna and Chantze Rangimarie Rohe's as-yet unnamed baby boy was due on December 22, but instead became "the best Christmas present ever" for his parents and sister.

Rangihuna's contractions began in the early hours of Christmas morning at about 3am, "just after Santa finished his Hawke's Bay round", she reckons.

They got up at 5am and went for a check at the hospital before coming home to continue labour where the kids were able to open up their presents before heading back to the hospital.

Baby Rangihuna Rohe was born on Christmas Day at 2.20pm weighing 3.28kg (7 pounds 4 ounces) at the Waioha Birthing Centre.

Instead of the big whānau kai they had planned, the family instead spent Christmas Day at the hospital.

Te Ara Ripeka Hineaka Rohe, left, Tiwana Te Tai Rangihuna-Hakiwai, Kahimoa Rangihuna-Hakiwai, Te Ara Ripeka Rangihuna and Chantze Rangimarie Hilton Rohe at the hospital. Photo / Supplied

The couple and their daughter Te Ara Ripeka Hineaka Rohe were joined by their two nephews and Rangihuna's three sisters, mum and dad.

They say their midwife Rochelle Butler, who came out on Christmas Day, was "so lovely" at making the family feel comfortable, they said.

The kids were also allowed to play in the birthing pool which made the experience extra special.

"We spent most of Christmas in hospital, it was just so cool," Rangihuna said.

Returning home on Sunday, Rohe said their 3-year-old daughter "really loves" the new baby.

"He's become her baby most of the time, she tells her mother give him a feed or put him to bed ... she's a bit bossy at the moment about who gets to be with her brother but she's a good big sister and a good help," he said.

The pair don't think the baby will have a Christmas themed name, but they're open to options.

"We've considered some and just smiled at some others," Rohe said.