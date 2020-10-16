Hawke's Bay's biggest race day to draw sell-out crowd, many from out of town

Crowds at the Livamol Classic in 2018. Photo / File

The Hawke's Bay Livamol Classic Races will be attended by more than 5000 people from all around the country on Saturday.

Molly Maclean, 22, a Wellington student will be travelling with seven friends to Hawke's Bay for the races, and plans to stop by other attractions while they are in the Bay.

"We bought our tickets three weeks ago, but we were planning to come up for a while. One of us is from Hawke's Bay."

Maclean said that they are all excited to attend the races: "We've missed out on so much this year because of Covid, like graduation and festivals and stuff, so this will be a nice way to finish the year".

It will be one of the biggest events in the region since lockdown.

Darrin Balcombe, chief-executive of Hawke's Bay Racing Club said "I can't think of another event this size."

Balcombe said there will be lots to look forward to for guests.

"There will be live music, we have four or five DJs playing tomorrow, plus great food. The fashion show will be at the front of the stands, which will be great. We also have a competition for best punter of the year".

The Caroline Meo Bayley's Fashion on the Field will be held at midday.

It will have five categories, including best designer item, best headwear, best men's and ladies' racewear, best art deco wear, and the overall best dressed. The candidates will be judged on appropriateness of the daywear outfit for race day, spring colour palettes, style, originality and confidence, and attention to detail with accessories and coordination.

The favourite for the final race is Melody Belle, which won the Triple Crown last year in Hawke's Bay. The second-favourite is Avantage.