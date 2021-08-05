Hawke's Bay's big weekend of weather: Thunderstorms, a scorcher, then snow

Thunderstorms, scorching winter sun and snow are predicted in Hawke's Bay.

First thunderstorms, then scorching winter sun, and then snow - Hawke's Bay's upcoming weekend weather just about has it all.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane

said Friday's warm afternoon would bring with it a moderate risk of thunderstorms across the region, all the way from Wairoa to Wairarapa.

By 3.30pm ominous clouds were starting to build over the twin cities, but there was no rain in sight.

The thunderstorms were forecast to bring heavy rain in patches to the region in the evening, and even hail, and Hawke's Bay Regional Council was taking no chances.

The Ngaruroro River was opened by HBRC contractors on Friday morning at low tide.

With the Clive River high, there was potential for flooding at the Evers-Swindell Reserve if it wasn't opened, HBRC wrote on Facebook.

Makgabutlane said some leftover showers might continue in Mahia and Wairoa into Saturday morning but otherwise the region was in for somewhat of a winter scorcher as a "beautiful" day takes hold.

Makgabutlane said temperatures were set to hit 18C in Napier and Hastings and high teens in Wairoa - Weatherwatch.co.nz is hinting they could even reach 20C.

But a southerly change is on its way and would hit on Sunday, bringing scattered showers through the day, followed by an even cooler change.

Makgabutlane said snow could fall to as low as 600 metres in the Kaweka and Ruahine Ranges on Sunday night, and those driving on the Napier-Taupō and Napier-Taihape Rds would need to keep an eye on the forecast and take precautions if travelling through overnight.

Weatherwatch.co.nz said that in the North Island snow may fall as low as just a few hundred metres with heavy falls above 400m, and will likely impact the Desert Road (SH1) and the Napier Taupo Highway (SH5).

It said the snow accumulations would be relatively short-lived but it would be a "winter blast".

Makgabutlane said the temperature would drop significantly as a result of the blast on Monday, and Napier and Hastings could expect highs of just 10C.