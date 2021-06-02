Hawke's Bay woman faces 9 charges of assaulting a child

The Flaxmere community gathered on February 12, 2020, for a karakia for the 4-year-old boy. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay police have charged two people 16 months after the serious assault of a 4-year-old boy in Flaxmere.

The boy was found critically injured at a rental property in Flaxmere on January, 29, 2020.

He has made a remarkable recovery, but has suffered permanent brain damage.

A 32-year-old woman on Wednesday was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, neglect and nine counts of assaulting a child.

A 27-year-old man is also charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent.

Both will appear in Hastings District Court on Tuesday, June 8.

Hundreds gathered at Flaxmere Park in the immediate aftermath for a karakia for the boy.

Lynsey Abbott, who was involved in organising the community karakia, welcomed news of the arrests.

"I am so over the moon ... I'm so pleased, I'm really having a big cry here right now.

"This little boy has got to live with the consequences.

"I really, really hope that for the wider community that this acknowledges that this is something that just wasn't pushed under the carpet yet again.''

Abbott acknowledged the police for their work on the allegations and "for sticking by it and making sure that this didn't just go away".

Hastings District Councillor Henare O'Keefe said the Flaxmere community "took it personally" when a child was injured. Photo / File

Hastings District Councillor for Flaxmere Henare O'Keefe said it was good to hear that people who had been "under the radar" had been "flushed out now and that's a good thing".

Feelings of anger and frustration had permeated in the community and these will now "have a place to go".

He said after the incident, the Flaxmere community "took it personally".

"There was a lot of sympathy and absolute, total empathy for the boy ... then anger, all of that suspicion.''

In the following 12 months the community came together and, O'Keefe said, Flaxmere's crime rate is now the lowest in Hawke's Bay and he felt that meant "we haven't wasted that hurt".

Oranga Tamariki Central Auckland regional manager Anna Palmer told Hawke's Bay Today in May that the boy was "doing well".

"He is being supported by a variety of health and educational professionals who will continue to work with him to address his care and educational needs," Palmer said.

"His significant progress is a testament to the care and aroha his caregivers have provided him."

Detective Sergeant Heath Jones said that if anyone has any further information about the incident, call Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote the file number 200130/8360.