A Matariki-inspired event planned to be held Flaxmere has been cancelled as wet weather looms for Hawke’s Bay.

The Pools of Matariki Tapuapua event hosted by Ngāti Kahungunu was scheduled to be held at Flaxmere Park on June 19.

The event would have featured lanterns being floated in the pond at the park.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said there were no concerning rainfall amounts on the horizon, and residents across the region could expect the showers to move in on Monday night.

“We have got a southeasterly flow establishing across the country which is driving showers into eastern areas.”

She expected the wet weather pattern to continue into the weekend and that it would be the end of recent above-average temperatures.

“Places like Hawke’s Bay are [some] of the milder places in New Zealand, and a June average is about 15C.”

She said rain on Sunday night was brought on by a broad stationary low-pressure system to the west of the country which caused moist and warm rain events for the North Island.

Wotherspoon said Monday’s temperature showcased the warmer-than-average weather and was expected to be the highest temperature of the week, at 20C for Napier and 19C for Hastings.

“That is looking like it will be the peak of highs for this week.”

Warm air had come from the north, but as the week progresses cooler temperatures can be expected with highs of around 14, 15 and 16C.

Wotherspoon said overnight temperatures would drop later in the week and Friday and Saturday would have lows of 4C for Napier and 3C for Hastings, which the meteorologist said was more normal for this time of year.

