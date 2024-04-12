Another autumn weather record has been broken this year in Hawke’s Bay, and it’s likely to be why you were throwing your sheets off on Friday morning.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane confirmed an 18.8C reading in Napier early Friday morning was the warmest April minimum temperature the station had recorded.

Records date back to 1973 and the previous warmest April minimum temperature was 18.4C in 1975.

“It was definitely one of the warmer nights out there in Napier,” Makgabutlane said.

Hastings also saw a significantly high overnight temperature of 18.4C.

The start of autumn has produced a weather roller coaster for Hawke's Bay with records for highs and lows broken within the space of two months. Photo / Warren Buckland

Makgabutlane said the increased night temperatures were caused by a weather system containing “a lot of moist, warm air from subtropical regions” that had travelled from the north.

“It has been quite a long-lived system, so it has been drawing more and more of that warm air over us.

“Saturday will see daytime temperatures between 21C and 23C. On Sunday, once the southwesterlies push through, we see them decreasing back to around 20C with 18C predicted for Wairoa.”

It’s already a far cry from last month, when the region recorded some of its coldest temperatures of the year to begin autumn.

While much of the country has been battered by high winds and stormy conditions, Hawke’s Bay seemed to have come away largely unscathed heading into the weekend, but forecasts show the region might not be completely out of the woods.

The likelihood of showers cancelled the popular Osmanthus Gardens Lantern Festival on Friday, but organisers said they expected the event to continue on Saturday and Sunday night.

“On Saturday, we’re expecting leftovers from the front that has been affecting the country to move over Hawke’s Bay,” Makgabutlane said.

“At this point, it’s definitely nothing as hectic as what other parts of the country have seen over the past few days, but we are expecting a period of some showery weather, especially in the ranges.”

While Napier set a temperature record early on Friday morning, Hastings also saw high temperatures. Photo / Warren Buckland

Although sporadic rain might stick around in the ranges, something that will most likely be noticeable over the weekend is the wind.

“We are looking at some windy conditions. That’s probably where things will be felt a little bit.

“Saturday starts off pretty light, but going into the evening, we see those westerly winds start to pick up a lot more.”

Southwesterlies will move through early Sunday, predominantly affecting coastal areas.

“By the end of Sunday, the coastal regions should be mostly settled, with a small chance of a shower.”

Autumn leaves have started to fall in Hawke's Bay. Riley Nelson-Williams, 3, with sister Scarlett Nelson-Williams, 5, playing with leaves in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

As of Friday, there are no watches or warnings in place but Makgabutlane encouraged people to continue to check the forecast.

The worst of the wind and rain was due to pass Auckland on Friday afternoon, and clear skies returned, but a thunderstorm warning remained in place.

Multiple slips and road closures were reported in the South Island on Thursday and Friday, with flights also cancelled.

A farmer takes his dogs for a walk on Tuki Tuki Rd in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

